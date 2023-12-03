“Telegraph”: A British-owned ship was hit by a missile off the coast of Yemen

NNA – The Telegraph newspaper reported that a British-owned ship flying the Bahamas flag was struck while sailing in the waters of the Red Sea.

This was reported by a maritime security group based in Britain, today, noting that the ship is owned by Britain and was subjected to a missile attack while sailing in the waters of the Red Sea.

The ship, which was not named, flying the Bahamas flag, was ldquo;hit by a missilerdquo; while sailing south, about 35 nautical miles off the western coast of Yemen, said Embry, a maritime security company, according to thenbsp;ldquo;Daily Mailrdquo;.

It added: ldquo;The damaged ship was issuing distress calls related to the presence of a piracy/missile attack.rdquo;

For its part, another agency reported possible drone activity in that area.

Agence France-Presse quoted company reports asnbsp;saying, ldquo;A British cargo tanker was subjected to a missile attack while crossing the Red Sea.rdquo; It noted, ldquo;A missile hit the cargo tanker and the crew withdrew to the shiprsquo;s hull.rdquo;

Britain#39;s Maritime Trade Operations Agency said it had received a report about drone activity, quot;including a possible explosion…near Bab al-Mandab and coming from the direction of Yemen.quot;

nbsp;

===============