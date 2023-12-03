Sun. Dec 3rd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Israeli army claims to have discovered 800 openings leading to the Gaza tunnels

    By

    Dec 3, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – The Israeli enemy army claimed today that its forces had discovered 800 openings leading to the extensive network of tunnels and bunkers belonging to the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement ldquo;Hamasrdquo; since the start of the ground operation on October 27, claiming that the forces had destroyed more than half of them, according to ldquo;Reutersrdquo; news agency.

    The enemy army claimed: ldquo;The tunnel openings are located in civilian areas, and many of them are near or inside buildings and residential facilities, such as schools, kindergartens, mosques, and playgrounds.rdquo;

    nbsp;

    ==============

    By

    Related Post

    Breaking News

    New Zealand U-turns on planned smoking ban

    Dec 4, 2023
    News

    Paris attack suspect had expressed ‘hard-core Islamic State ideology’

    Dec 3, 2023
    News

    Essequibo referendum: Is Venezuela about to seize part of Guyana?

    Dec 3, 2023

    You missed

    Breaking News

    New Zealand U-turns on planned smoking ban

    Dec 4, 2023
    News

    Paris attack suspect had expressed ‘hard-core Islamic State ideology’

    Dec 3, 2023
    News

    Essequibo referendum: Is Venezuela about to seize part of Guyana?

    Dec 3, 2023
    News

    Strictly’s Dianne Buswell left ‘gutted’ after iconic Dirty Dancing lift with Bobby Brazier ‘didn’t go to plan’

    Dec 3, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy