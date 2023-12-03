Israeli army claims to have discovered 800 openings leading to the Gaza tunnels

NNA – The Israeli enemy army claimed today that its forces had discovered 800 openings leading to the extensive network of tunnels and bunkers belonging to the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement ldquo;Hamasrdquo; since the start of the ground operation on October 27, claiming that the forces had destroyed more than half of them, according to ldquo;Reutersrdquo; news agency.

The enemy army claimed: ldquo;The tunnel openings are located in civilian areas, and many of them are near or inside buildings and residential facilities, such as schools, kindergartens, mosques, and playgrounds.rdquo;

