Father of Palestinian American boy slain outside Chicago files wrongful death lawsuit

CHICAGO– The father of a 6-year-old Palestinian-American boy stabbed to death in what authorities allege was a hate crime has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

Oday Al-Fayoume filed the lawsuit last month against the suburban Chicago homeowner accused of the attack that left his son dead and the boy’s mother seriously injured. The attack, which has renewed fears of anti-Islamic discrimination in the Chicago area’s large Palestinian community, has drawn condemnation from the White House.

Authorities allege that Joseph Czuba, 71, attacked Wadea Al-Fayoume and her mother Hanaan Shahin on October 14 because of their Muslim faith and in response to the war between Israel and Hamas. Czuba pleaded not guilty in October to hate crimes and murder.

The wrongful death lawsuit filed Nov. 21 in Will County names Czuba, his wife, Mary Czuba, both of Plainfield, and their property management company, Discerning Property Management.

Joseph Czuba allegedly told his wife to inform Shahin that he wanted the family to move out of the apartment where they had lived for two years. He also allegedly said that he feared that Shahin’s “Palestinian friends were going to harm them,” according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims that Mary Czuba and the management company “were indifferent and failed to recognize a threat or prevent serious bodily harm” to their tenants. The hearing is scheduled for March 11.

“Justice comes in many forms… and obviously there is an incredible loss for Wadea, but her mother was also seriously injured, and we believe there are avenues to recover compensation for what the family has been through,” Ben said Crane, Oday Al. -Fayoume’s lawyer.

The Czubas do not yet have an attorney in the wrongful death case, and Mary Czuba has filed paperwork to divorce Joseph Czuba, according to court records.

Czuba remains detained in Will County while awaiting a January hearing on the criminal case. His attorney, George Lenard, has said he will not comment on the case outside of court.