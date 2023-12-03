Strictly’s Dianne Buswell left ‘gutted’ after iconic Dirty Dancing lift with Bobby Brazier ‘didn’t go to plan’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Strictly’s Dianne Buswell shared her disappointment over her and Bobby Brazier’s dance during Saturday’s musicals week.

The couple danced salsa to Dirty Dancing’s (I’ve Had) The Time of My Life, along with the famous lift that Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Gray did in the 1997 film.

It was one of the riskiest lifts the show has seen in its 19-year history, and not even professional dancer Dianne had done it before.

Bobby looked unsteady as he lifted Dianne above his head, but the professional dancer still flashed a smile.

After the show, Dianne wrote on Instagram: “Gutted the LIFT didn’t go as planned like most rehearsals but I have to say we took a risk and didn’t play it safe because the dance was difficult and so iconic that of course , there was pressure to do it justice and the feeling of not fully understanding it was a bit low for us.

‘HOWEVER, Bobby wanted to challenge himself and so did I, and that is success and growth in itself…

‘Let’s focus on the amazing parts of the dance: the fact that Bobby was leading me around the floor, his foot and hip work expression and the overall improvement for a guy who started dancing just 11 weeks ago is incredible.

‘Your strength, your movement has improved a lot and I’m sure many people agree. “We’re so excited and grateful to be dancing in the semi-finals next week, but I’m also sending my love to Nigel and Katya, who have been incredible throughout the competition.”

Bobby, who only had three days to practice the routine, said: “It’s a risk I really want to take.”

However, he admitted that he left Dianne since they started dancing together.

Bobby admitted: ‘I left it at rehearsal. We both backed away. I fell on my back and you have been on my front.

It comes after Bobby’s emotional tribute to his late mother Jade Goody left head judge Shirley Ballas in tears.

And since his heartbreaking routine last Saturday, the star says he has been inundated with letters and messages from those who have also suffered the loss of a loved one.

Millions of people watched as the actor and his dance partner, Dianne Buswell, performed their partner’s chosen dance to Maxwell’s ‘This Woman’s Work’, a song that reminds him of the loss of his beloved mother in 2009, when he was just four years.

Bobby, 20, told The Mail on Sunday: ‘There have been a lot (letters). I haven’t opened them or read many of them, but I have seen a lot of people writing.’

‘We connected with a lot of people and we communicated and translated something and that’s what I wanted to do. I think that’s what happens when you dance authentically and from the heart. I’m very glad that happened.

‘It was a privilege. I knew that the choice of my partner had to be that. However, it was discouraging before because that song is perfect. So achieving perfection is daunting, but I’m really happy I did it.

‘After every dance, everyone always supports me and congratulates me, but especially after last week. “I definitely appreciated all the love.”

Since Bobby’s heartbreaking routine last Saturday, he says he has been inundated with letters and messages from those who have also suffered the loss of a loved one (pictured with his late mother Jade Goody in May 2006).

Since starting on Strictly, Brazier has gained an army of young fans who now consider him a “sex symbol”.

While some young stars would shy away from such a label, the EastEnders actor confesses: “I love it!”

The same goes for comparisons made between him and Sir Mick Jagger. It was in the third week, when Bobby and Dianne danced the Samba, that fans began to notice how similar Brazier is to the wrinkled rocker.

Bobby admitted he is baffled by the fact that he is mentioned in the same sentence as Sir Mick, 80, and said: “People didn’t expect my hips to be so hippie, I think that’s where these crazy claims come from.”