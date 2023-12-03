Mikati meets with President El-Sisi in Dubai, discusses with “Total Energies” CEO the possibility of resuming drilling in a second location in Block 9

NNA – Prime Minister Najib Mikati met on Sunday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during their participation in the ldquo;Climate Summitrdquo; (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Talks centered on the situation in Lebanon and Gaza and Egypt#39;s efforts to stop the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and reach a ceasefire,nbsp;in preparation for returning to discussing a comprehensive solution that takes into account Palestinian rights.

PM Mikati also met in Dubai with the Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of the French company – Total Energies,nbsp;Patrick Poigner, in the presence of Caretaker Energy amp; Water Minister Walid Fayyad.nbsp;

During the meeting, the periodic report prepared by ldquo;Total Energiesrdquo; was discussed regarding drilling and explorationnbsp;for gas and oil in Lebanese territorial waters and the possibility of resuming drilling works in another location in Block 9.

Poigner pointed out that ldquo;this matter depends on the report regarding the results reachednbsp;to-date.quot;

Talks during the encounter also touched on the possibility of drilling in Blocks No. 8 and 10 and the two offers submitted by quot;Total Energiesquot; to this effect.

The Prime Minister hopednbsp;quot;to speed up the submission of the report so that, in light of the results, the next steps can be discussed.quot;

Additionally, talks touched on the offer submitted by quot;Total Energiesquot; and quot;Qatar Energiesquot; regarding thenbsp;generation of electricity on solar energynbsp;soon.nbsp;

