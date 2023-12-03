Hamas condemns Britain’s intention to have its army partake with Israel in the aggression against Gaza

NNA – The Islamic Resistance Movement quot;Hamasquot; today condemned Britain#39;s intention to have its army participate in the warnbsp;launched by Israel against the Gaza Strip.

The movement said in a statement reported by ldquo;Russiardquo;: ldquo;The movement believes that Britainrsquo;s disclosure of its army carrying out intelligence flights over the Gaza Strip makes it a partner with the Zionist occupation in its crimes, and responsible for the massacres to which our Palestinian people are subjected.rdquo;

The statement added: ldquo;Britain should have corrected its historical position that was offensive to our people, and atone for the Balfour Declaration, which is the sin of the century, instead of committing another sin and reminding the world of its shameful colonial past, and thus the British government would place itself at enmity with our people and all the free people of the world who reject Zionist aggression on Gaza.rdquo;

Hamas called on Britain to ldquo;rescind its direct participation and political and financial support for the war of genocide against Gaza, and to stop its dependence on the United States of America and its contribution to igniting wars, instead of contributing to peace and stability in the region.rdquo;

Earlier, the British Ministry of Defense announced that quot;the British Army will conduct reconnaissance flights over the Gaza Strip to help locate hostages held by Hamas.quot;

The Ministry confirmed in a statement that quot;the surveillance aircraft will be unarmed, and will not have any combat role, and its mission will only be to determine the location of the hostages,quot; noting that quot;information related to rescuing the hostages will only be passed to the concerned authorities responsible for rescuing the hostages.quot;

