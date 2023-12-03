Two dead in Kherson, Kiev announces the downing of a guided missile and ten drones launched by Moscow

NNA – Two people were killed and seven others were injured in Russian strikes in the Kherson region in southern Ukraine, according to what the authorities announced, confirming that they shot down a guided missile and ten of 12 drones launched by Russia in a new night attack.

A 78-year-old man was killed in a bombing of the village of Sadovy, said the head of the military administration in Kherson, Roman Mrochko.

This village is located on the banks of the Dnipro River, which represents the front line in the region, and Russian forces occupy the left bank of the river.

On Sunday afternoon, a woman ldquo;who was on the streetrdquo; was killed in further strikes on the regionrsquo;s capital Kherson, according to the local prosecutorrsquo;s office.

Roman Mrochko, head of the military administration of the city of Kherson, said, quot;Until this hour, two people have been killed and seven others injured in the Kherson region as a result of bombing by the Russian occupation forces.quot;

At night, Russian forces used 12 Iranian-made ldquo;Shahedrdquo; drones, which Moscow frequently uses against its neighbor, as confirmed by the Ukrainian Air Force, which said it shot down ten of them.

Russia has used hundreds of Iranian-made Shahed drones to attack targets across Ukraine since its invasion in February 2022.

Kiev has bolstered its air defense systems with Western weapons since last winter when Russia systematically targeted Ukrainian energy facilities.

Millions of people were then deprived of electricity and therefore of heating in extreme cold, something that Ukraine wants to avoid happening this year. But Kiev asserts that it needs more weapons to protect its regions.

For its part, Moscow on Sunday accused Kiev of launching several strikes in the Russian Belgorod region on the border with Ukraine, without causing casualties or major damage. Several villages were targeted with drones and artillery shelling.

