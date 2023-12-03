Piers Morgan Explains Why He Named the Alleged ‘Royal Racists’

Stephen Pond/Getty

Piers Morgan explained on Sunday why he took to his TV show to publicly name King Charles and Kate Middleton as the alleged “royal racists.”

In a Sunday Times column, Morgan explained that he outed the pair as having been named as the mystery royals who allegedly expressed concerns about the color of Harry and Meghan’s baby, because it was “absurd to me that Dutch people should be privy to significant information about our royal family but British people would be prevented from knowing it too.”

The salacious claims about the king and his daughter-in-law, the princess of Wales, came to light after a Dutch translation of Omid Scobie’s new book Endgame cited them as the ones who infamously engaged in racially charged “concerns and conversations”—as Meghan Markle described it to Oprah Winfrey in 2021—about Prince Archie’s skin color.

