Bailey Zappe starts at quarterback for Patriots against Chargers

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Patriots

Zappe Fever has returned to Foxborough.

Bailey Zappe is expected to start for the first time since Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. Danielle Parhizkaran/The Boston Globe

Zappe Fever has returned to Foxborough.

For the first time since Oct. 16, 2022, Bailey Zappe got the nod as the Patriots’ starting quarterback, and the second-year pro handed over the keys to New England’s offense in their first series against the Chargers on Sunday in the afternoon.

Various reports throughout the week outlined a scenario in which Zappe was going to pass Mac Jones on the QB depth chart, especially after Jones was benched for the fourth time in 11 games on Nov. 26 against the Giants.

Earlier this week, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported that Jones is “unlikely to play” against Los Angeles, and New England is also preparing a package of plays for Malik Cunningham.

New England elevated Cunningham from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday. The rookie QB/WR has not seen game action since his only appearance this season against the Raiders in Week 6. Cunningham saw two snaps at QB and four at receiver in that 21-17 loss in Las Vegas.

Although Jones will be out watching replays at the start of Sunday’s game, he is still listed on the active roster.

Jones was pulled at halftime against the Giants after completing 12 of 21 pass attempts for 89 yards and two interceptions, with Zappe stepping in for the remainder of New England’s 10-7 loss.

Zappe completed nine of his 14 pass attempts against the Giants in the second half with an interception. In four total games this season, Zappe has completed 48.7 percent of his passes for 158 yards with two interceptions.

“He’s pretty consistent with what he’s been all year,” Belichick told reporters Friday of Zappe’s performance. “He’s pretty even-keeled, there’s not much of a rollercoaster with him.”

It remains to be seen if New England’s offense, for the first time in a long time, will avoid getting caught in a loop with Zappe under center.