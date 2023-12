Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

George Santos will be back on-screen soon.

Not in a livestream from the floor of the House of Representatives, from which he was expelled last week over his various lies—but instead on a silver screen.

HBO Films has picked up the rights to The Fabulist: The Lying, Hustling, Grifting, Stealing, and Very American Legend of George Santos, a book by Newsday columnist Mark Chiusano that was published last week.

