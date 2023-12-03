NFL sideline worker appears to break his LEG on live TV after horror collision with Saints running back Alvin Kamara during their game against the Lions

Alvin Kamara was pushed out of bounds and wiped out a team member.

Close-up footage showed the crew member’s leg at a gruesome angle.

DailyMail.com provides the latest international sports news.

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A bench worker suffered a suspected broken leg after a horrific collision with New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara on Sunday.

Midway through the second quarter of their game against the Detroit Lions, Kamara ran left and dodged a tackle before being ejected from the game.

As he hit the ground near the sideline, he rolled and took out a member of the playing team who was moving the chains up and down the field.

The footage cut to a close-up angle and showed the crew member’s leg, which was bent in an unnatural position. He was also rolling on the ground and screaming in agony.

The crew member, who was wearing a cast, was then loaded onto a stretcher and taken away for medical treatment. Detroit led 21-7 at the time.

More to follow.

An NFL worker suffered a suspected broken leg after a nasty collision on Sunday.

WARNING – GRAPHIC CONTENT

Onlookers were horrified by what they had seen and quickly took to social media to discuss the incident.

One posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: ‘Jesus, did the cameraman at the Saints Lions game just break his leg?’

Another wrote: “That sideline official in the Lions-Saints game had his leg bent the wrong way.”

“The worst injury of the day was to a member of the chain team in the Saints-Lions game. “Legs shouldn’t bend like that,” another commented.

More to follow.