SPORTS AGENDA: PGMOL seeks new chair to lighten Howard Webb’s load, Wolves bring fans into dressing room… and England head to India without a broadcast deal

The refereeing body, PGMOL, is looking for a new president in a role that some believe should come with a bulletproof vest and a shield.

The under-fire group wants another figurehead in a move that may take some pressure off the shoulders of refereeing boss Howard Webb, who is often the only one in the spotlight after the latest mistake.

Agenda understands that final interviews are currently taking place and the race is down to the final two. Those looking for a quick appointment might well hope that VAR will have no role in the process.

The newcomer will replace outgoing president Mike Foster and will likely be more public-facing than his predecessor. The position will be full-time and an experienced candidate is being sought.

The wolves take BTS fans to the locker room

It’s interesting to see Wolves become one of the first clubs to bring fans into the dressing room and provide the holy grail of content that broadcasters are desperately seeking.

The Molineux team produced a fascinating 30-second clip of a delighted Gary O’Neil addressing his players after their dramatic late victory over Tottenham last month.

In it, he praises them for their level of performance, which he believes is above anything he could produce as a player, and asks them to maintain that level in the future, after enjoying their free time. This is the type of material that those who pay large sums of money crave.

Premier League rules dictate that clubs cannot produce such content without sharing it with the match broadcaster, which in this case was TNT.

Agenda understands Amazon wants to do the same for Wolves’ game against Burnley this week. The club, fearful of retaining control, will re-film and edit accordingly before making any decisions.

England head to India in January for five-Test tour WITHOUT broadcast deal in place

England travel to India in January for a five-Test tour but there is no agreement on who will broadcast the action. Those who know this uncomfortable situation believe that things are still “up in the air” despite the passing of time.

The view is that Sky Sports is the only show in town and has no interest in paying what they consider to be above the means. Sky are said to be “miles away” from the BCCI’s notoriously stubborn demands and a breakthrough remains elusive.

England will start in Hyderabad on January 25 before heading to Vizag, Rajkot, Ranchi and Dharamsala.

In 2021, Channel 4 won the rights to show England’s tour of India, with confirmation coming just days before the first Test.

England travel to India in January for a five-Test tour but there is no agreement on who will broadcast the action.

Blackpool officials express frustrations at FA’s late decision over their FA Cup tie with Forest Green

Blackpool officials were left furious at the FA over the ridiculously late postponement of their FA Cup tie against Forest Green.

Agenda understands that the Gloucestershire team had already left for Lancashire when news arrived on Friday night that Saturday’s match was to be canceled while they investigated the eligibility of a Forest Green player who had played for the club in the round former. weeks before.

It is believed that those at Bloomfield Road could seek a reward from the FA for the food and drink ordered for the match and are also unhappy about the impact any reorganization would have on an already busy December schedule.

Blackpool officials have been left fuming at the FA over the ridiculously late postponement of their FA Cup tie with Forest Green.

Nott County Shocked to Be Contacted by $8 Billion Trading Company Robinhood

Notts County were surprised to receive a call from an $8 billion commercial company that subsequently sponsored their participation in this year’s FA Cup.

US-based Robinhood, called more for its commission-free stock trading approach than any ties to Sherwood Forest, is also a sponsor of the NBA’s Washington Wizards and signed the deal at Meadow Lane to mark its entry to the UK market.

Notts County were surprised to receive a call from an $8 billion commercial company which subsequently accepted title sponsorship for their participation in this year’s FA Cup.

US-based Robinhood, named more for its commission-free stock trading approach than its tie to Sherwood Forest, is also a sponsor of the NBA’s Washington Wizards.

Premier League executive lays down the law with potential new manager

A strange story is circulating around Premier League boardrooms regarding rumored comments from an executive who appears to have some work to do when it comes to understanding how the whole thing works.

The individual in question is said to have told a potential new manager that his club was committed to a ‘4-4-3’ formation and, in a meeting regarding transfer targets, warned that they would have to be careful when signing. to player x from the other club because he only had one year on his contract and therefore if they made the deal they would risk losing him for free in 12 months.

Police arrest 12 people over brawl after Bolton v Wigan match

Police in Greater Manchester arrested 12 men in a series of dawn raids after a brawl involving 50 people sparked panic on the streets of Westhinkton following Bolton’s match with Wigan.

Around 50 officers swooped on the group, and the 12, aged between 16 and 58, were detained for questioning after being arrested on suspicion of violent disorder. Seven arrests were made in Bolton and five in Wigan. Police say the trouble was “pre-planned” and saw large numbers of innocent people “caught up in the violence”. They believe the arrests, which came months after the August game, send a clear message to those seeking to cause trouble at games.