Idaho father accused of kidnapping his 10-month-old son and killing pregnant wife looks blank faced in chilling mugshot – a day after being found naked in forest with dead son nearby

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

An Idaho father accused of killing his pregnant wife before absconding with their baby appeared blank-faced in his mugshot, as relatives of his alleged victims speak of their “unimaginable” pain.

Mechanic Jeremy Albert Best, 48, looked dazed and disheveled amid a mane of disheveled hair and a gray beard in the booking photo, taken a day after he was found naked in a forest near his son’s body. dead 10 months.

Police believe Best killed his wife Kali Jean Randall, 38, at their home in Victor, Idaho, on Thursday, before kidnapping their baby, Zeke Gregory Best.

Randall’s cousin, Meg Fischer, released a statement on behalf of her family thanking her friends for their support amid horrific circumstances.

“We thank all of you for walking with us during this time,” Fischer said in a message sent to Eastern Idaho News.

Idaho father Jeremy Albert Best, accused of killing his pregnant wife before absconding with their baby, appeared blank-faced in his mugshot released Sunday.

Best, 48, looked dazed and disheveled amid a mane of disheveled hair and a gray beard in the booking photo, taken a day after he was found naked in a forest near the body of his dead 10-year-old son. months.

Police believe Best killed his wife Kali Jean Randall, 38, and kidnapped their baby, Zeke Gregory Best, from their home in Victor, Idaho, on Thursday. (Pictured: Randall and Zeke)

Best was seen walking naked through a Swan Valley General store on Thursday before the alleged murder of his wife.

‘Our Zeke now rests with his beloved mom and unborn brother. The pain we feel is unimaginable and we thank everyone for their support.

‘You will never know how you have helped our family during this time. “As this is an ongoing investigation, we ask for privacy as we take time to process and grieve.”

Fischer previously said she was “devastated” to learn that Randall was also expecting her second child at the time of her death.

Paying tribute to his cousin, Fischer said: ‘She was a beautiful, free spirit.

‘She was called to the mountains and there she made her home. She was an animal lover, especially her dogs.

‘Motherhood was her greatest joy and we assume that she gave her life protecting her children. We love her infinitely.’

Footage obtained by East Idaho News shows Best approximately 24 hours before the kidnapping, walking naked through the Swan Valley General store.

In the video, Best can be seen with a cigarette in his mouth, hunched over the store counter next to the cash register.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the store and identified Best.

He was evaluated by EMS crews outside the store and taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for mental health issues.

Zeke Gregory Best was only 10 months old. He was found dead in a forest on Saturday morning.

Kali Jean Randall was found unconscious in her Idaho home, and her death is being investigated as a homicide.

An Amber Alert was issued for Best at 4.30am on Friday morning, with police warning he was “heavily armed”.

It is still unclear what happened at the hospital, but a spokesperson confirmed that Best was discharged Thursday afternoon.

Later that day, officers arrived at the family home in Victor and found Randall unresponsive and his death was treated as a homicide.

An Amber Alert was issued for the couple’s son at 4:30 a.m. Friday morning, and police said Best was last seen driving a black 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe pickup truck with Idaho license plate 1T39349.

They warned the public not to approach the “heavily armed” 5’11” white male suspect and asked anyone with information to come forward.

On Saturday morning, hunters discovered Best resting in a sleeping bag along Kepps Crossing Road near Dan Creek Road east of Idaho Falls and called police.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and identified Best and placed him in a squad car until medics arrived to treat him for any injuries.

His black Chevrolet was found off the road on a nearby embankment. Officers combed the area and found Zeke’s body.

In a statement from the family, they said: “In the wake of the devastating loss of our beloved Kali and her unborn baby, our family is overwhelmed with grief and sadness.

Zeke was born in late January, according to Randell’s social media.

Best owns a local auto shop in Victor, Idaho, called Jeremy’s Auto, and has been a mechanic for 20 years.

Police said Best was last seen driving a black 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe pickup truck, which they later located near the woods where hunters found him naked in a sleeping bag.

An Amber Alert was issued for the couple’s son at 4:30 a.m. Friday morning.

‘Our hearts ache and our focus is solely on the safe return of baby Zeke.

“In the midst of every family’s worst nightmare, we humbly ask for privacy as we focus our energy on the safe return of Kali’s beloved son, Zeke.”

Best owns a local auto shop in Victor, Idaho, called Jeremy’s Auto, and has been a mechanic for 20 years.

On his company website it says, “Meet Jeremy Best, your local mechanic and new best friend.”

Jeremy said that when he’s not repairing cars, he’s “sunbathing on his pleasure boat” or “hitting back roads with his wife, Kali, and three dogs.”