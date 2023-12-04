WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

He ‘Santa Claus Rally’ is in full swing, and it seems that not even tough speeches from central bankers can dampen the holiday cheer.

ASX 200 futures up nearly 1%which points to a very positive start to trading.

This follows another strong week on Wall Street.

“US stocks were stronger, the&P50 rose 0.6% on Friday extend the rally to its highest close in 20 months,” wrote NAB markets economist Taylor Nugent. “The day’s gains were led by the real estate and industrial sectors, while the Nasdaq also gained 0.6%. The 0.8% gain in the S&P500 for the week marks the fifth consecutive week of gains.”

Stocks rally continues as markets increase bets on rate cuts, with Bond prices also rise and yields fall..

That despite US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell trying to publicly hold the line that the next move in rates is more likely to be up than down.

“Fed Chair Powell offered some pushback against advancing rate cut expectations, but he was far from emphatic,” Nugent wrote. “He said ‘it would be premature to conclude with confidence that we have achieved a sufficiently restrictive stance.’ “But he also gave his strongest characterization yet on the restrictive nature of the policy, calling rates ‘well within restrictive territory’ and saying that ‘we are prepared to tighten policy further if it becomes appropriate to do so’ consistent with a better balance between the risks of “Raising rates too much or too little”.

Australia Reserve Bank meets tomorrow for the last time this year (and indeed until February), and Refinitiv data suggests markets have a 96% chance of no rate changes price in.

That would be a welcome couple of months of some relief for mortgage borrowers who have seen rates rise 4.25 percentage points in just a year and a half.

Stay with me throughout the day to follow the market action on another happy Monday.

Live: ASX set for strong gains as Origin takeover vote looms today