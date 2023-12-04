Mon. Dec 4th, 2023

    News

    Florida GOP Chair Has No Plans to Quit After DeSantis Calls for His Head

    By

    Dec 4, 2023 , , , , ,
    Florida GOP Chair Has No Plans to Quit After DeSantis Calls for His Head

    Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images

    Christian Ziegler, the Florida GOP chair and husband to one of the founders of right-wing group Moms for Liberty, indicated this weekend he has no plans to resign despite pressure from party leadership amid a criminal sexual battery investigation.

    “We have a country to save and I am not going to let false allegations of a crime put that mission on the bench as I wait for this process to wrap up,” Ziegler said in a Saturday email to party members, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

    Noting he was “a bit limited” in regards to what information he could share, Ziegler said he believed his role in the investigation was complete, “and I now wait for law enforcement to finish the police report.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    LA homeowner opens fire after four armed men broke in to burglarize his home, killing one

    Dec 4, 2023
    News

    Eating crunchier foods could be the secret to losing weight, study suggests

    Dec 4, 2023
    News

    Liz Cheney says now-Speaker Mike Johnson was a ‘collaborator’ in Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election

    Dec 4, 2023

    You missed

    News

    LA homeowner opens fire after four armed men broke in to burglarize his home, killing one

    Dec 4, 2023
    News

    Eating crunchier foods could be the secret to losing weight, study suggests

    Dec 4, 2023
    News

    Liz Cheney says now-Speaker Mike Johnson was a ‘collaborator’ in Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election

    Dec 4, 2023
    News

    The oxycontin-peddling Sackler family has tried to get immunity from civil lawsuits by filing for bankruptcy. That might be illegal.

    Dec 4, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy