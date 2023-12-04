Eating crunchier foods could be the secret to losing weight, study suggests

The study found that people consumed 26% fewer calories when the lunch was crunchy.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The secret to losing weight could be as simple as choosing crunchier foods.

According to the results of a study, we eat up to half as fast when we have to chew more and we can also feel fuller faster, consuming a fifth less.

The researchers gave 50 people four similar lunches: two classified as ultra-processed and two minimally processed.

Importantly, one meal in each category was harder and crunchier, making it difficult to eat quickly, while the other was easier to consume.

The study found that people consumed 26 percent fewer calories when the lunch had a harder texture, largely regardless of the degree of processing, since these meals couldn’t be devoured as quickly.

The lowest average calorie intake in the study, of 483 calories, occurred when people ate the hard, minimally processed food (file photo).

The tougher meals included boiled rice instead of mashed potatoes, a crunchy salad instead of coleslaw, and a chewy chicken breast instead of fish bites.

Other features included a fresh, hard apple instead of soft canned mangoes and a thick, unflavored yogurt instead of a flavored yogurt drink, as well as a chunkier tomato sauce instead of tartar sauce.

The lunches contained the same number of calories and were rated similarly for taste.

But people consumed fewer calories (about 300 fewer calories) from the harder, crunchier lunches because they ate less.

It appears that they ate less because they had to chew the food more before swallowing it, which reduced the overall rate of food consumption by up to half.

Researchers believe that eating more slowly gives the body a better chance to keep track of the amount of food consumed, so that someone can realize they are full faster and stop eating.

Professor Ciarán Forde, lead author of the study from Wageningen University in the Netherlands, said: “We now have more than a decade of evidence that people who choose textures that encourage them to eat more slowly, such as crunchier foods, hard or chewy, they can help you consume fewer calories and still feel equally satisfied.

‘The appeal of using food textures to change behavior and intake is that people can still enjoy eating the foods they like, while reducing the risk of overconsumption.

“This means people can still enjoy a meal and eat until they feel comfortably satisfied, without having to feel restricted.”

Researchers believe that eating more slowly gives the body a better chance to keep track of the amount of food consumed (file photo)

Among the other features were a fresh, hard apple instead of soft canned mangoes and a thick, unflavored yogurt instead of a flavored yogurt drink, as well as a chunkier tomato sauce instead of tartar sauce (photo by archive).

The lowest average caloric intake in the study, of 483 calories, came when people ate the hard, minimally processed food and the highest intake, of 790 calories on average, came from the soft, ultra-processed food.

The research team previously studied different aspects of food texture related to the speed of intake and found that even a simple carrot can be eaten about three times as slowly if it is cut into larger, thicker segments without mayonnaise to lubricate it. during consumption.

To build on the current findings, the researchers, whose findings were published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, will next analyze whether meal texture and meal speed can influence calorie intake over a longer period of two weeks.

It aims to demonstrate for the first time that it’s not just what you eat, but how you eat that can determine the size of your meal.