LA homeowner opens fire after four armed men broke in to burglarize his home, killing one

A homeowner shot and killed a home invasion suspect in Los Angeles early Saturday morning while a grandmother and a young child were in the home.

Officers were called to a home on Swinton Avenue in Granada Hills around 5 a.m. Saturday after someone reported a “hot prowl” — a burglary at which the homeowner was present.

“Officers’ preliminary investigation determined that approximately three to four armed males in their 20s entered the home with the intent to rob the location,” according to LAPD officials.

“A suspect pointed a gun at the victim and while the suspects were inside the residence, the victim produced a firearm and a shooting occurred.”

One of the suspects, a man, was hit by gunfire and died at the scene.

The man was brought in for questioning but it is unclear if he has been charged.

The name of the deceased thief has not been released.

The other three suspects fled the scene and have not yet been identified, but police said a “trail of blood” suggested one of them had been injured.

“Another suspect is believed to have been injured during the incident due to a blood trail located during the investigation,” authorities said.

A grandmother and a small child were also in the house at the time.

Video from the scene shows the unnamed owner being detained by police during the initial investigation, but it is not known if he has been charged.

Police found a vehicle linked to the suspects.

Neighbors were alarmed by the incident but told KTLA they are not surprised.

Pat Walsh said: ‘We’ve had burglaries every day in this neighbourhood.

‘So it doesn’t surprise me at all. It’s been a real problem. The residents here are fed up.”

Police were called in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Other neighbors were glad the victims were not harmed or killed.

“The suspects messed with the wrong owner,” a neighbor said.

‘So I hope this stops them. “It makes me feel good that people can protect their homes and stop these guys.”

This follows a series of “dinner burglaries” in the area, in which burglars broke into homes when they thought residents were out for dinner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department.