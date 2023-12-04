Mon. Dec 4th, 2023

    News

    Travis Snyder, Founder of The Color Run, Dies at 45

    By

    Dec 4, 2023 , , ,
    Travis Snyder, Founder of The Color Run, Dies at 45

    Tom Dulat/Getty Images for Dulux

    Travis Snyder, an entrepreneur best known for founding The Color Run, has died following a battle with acute myeloid leukemia. He was 45.

    People reported Sunday that it had confirmed Snyder’s death after an apparently posthumous message penned by the Utah native was posted to his Instagram page.

    “Please don’t say I ‘lost my fight with cancer,’” he wrote. “I lived and battled and was blessed with eight years of life after a devastating diagnosis. At one of my more difficult moments, I told my friend I was sorry they had to see me. Her reply was quick and direct, ‘All I’ve ever seen when I look at you is a warrior.’ That is how I’d like to be remembered.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Alaska Air to buy Hawaiian Airlines in a $1.9 billion deal that may attract regulator scrutiny

    Dec 4, 2023
    News

    One of Australia’s most controversial figures is completely unrecognizable during a court appearance for punching a man on a mobility scooter, while losing himself to television reporters.

    Dec 4, 2023
    News

    Mystery Injections of Government Critics May Be Serial Poison Plot

    Dec 4, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Alaska Air to buy Hawaiian Airlines in a $1.9 billion deal that may attract regulator scrutiny

    Dec 4, 2023
    News

    One of Australia’s most controversial figures is completely unrecognizable during a court appearance for punching a man on a mobility scooter, while losing himself to television reporters.

    Dec 4, 2023
    News

    Mystery Injections of Government Critics May Be Serial Poison Plot

    Dec 4, 2023
    News

    Conservative MP Promises Bill to Strip Harry and Meghan of Royal Titles

    Dec 4, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy