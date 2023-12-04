Travis Snyder, Founder of The Color Run, Dies at 45

Tom Dulat/Getty Images for Dulux

Travis Snyder, an entrepreneur best known for founding The Color Run, has died following a battle with acute myeloid leukemia. He was 45.

People reported Sunday that it had confirmed Snyder’s death after an apparently posthumous message penned by the Utah native was posted to his Instagram page.

“Please don’t say I ‘lost my fight with cancer,’” he wrote. “I lived and battled and was blessed with eight years of life after a devastating diagnosis. At one of my more difficult moments, I told my friend I was sorry they had to see me. Her reply was quick and direct, ‘All I’ve ever seen when I look at you is a warrior.’ That is how I’d like to be remembered.”

