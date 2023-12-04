Hugh Jackman’s ‘sad’ Instagram photo sparks speculation after split from wife Deborra-Lee Furness

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Hugh Jackman has hinted at how he is feeling after his split from Deborra-Lee Furness.

The Australian actor, 55, and his wife, 67, announced their shock separation in September after 27 years of marriage, telling fans they separated “to pursue our individual growth.”

On Friday, the Hollywood heartthrob shared a series of close-up photos of his face on his Instagram account.

In the pictures, Hugh appeared pensive and dejected as he walked through the streets of New York City.

“Too close,” she captioned her post, adding the hashtag “moods.”

Hugh Jackman has sparked speculation in his latest Instagram post about how he is doing following his split from Deborra-Lee Furness.

Hugh was inundated with messages noting that the actor “seemed sad” and sent words of encouragement to the newly single star.

‘We have all been there. Understand it completely. I hope your day gets better,’ commented one fan.

“He seems a bit serious, Hugh,” said another.

“Your sunglasses make you look a little grumpy,” one fan noted, while another noted that the newly single actor “is still frowning.”

“Why so serious my love?” one concerned fan asked, and another commented that the photo looked more like a “mugshot” than a selfie.

On Friday, the Hollywood heartthrob appeared pensive and downcast in a series of close-up photos of his face, with many of his fans and followers saying he “looked sad.”

‘It’s not a good day?’ someone else asked.

‘Where is that beautiful smile we all know and love?’ added one concerned fan, and another described her facial expression as “stern.”

Hugh is said to be putting all his efforts into getting a physical “break” to reprise his role as Wolverine in the upcoming Deadpool movie, and is considering his next Broadway role.

“Hugh is completely focused on Deadpool 3 and getting into shape with Wolverine,” a source exclusively revealed to DailyMail.com last month.

‘It stops you from dealing with your ex and it stops you from dating. He is excited to get back to work and to be able to focus on all of that.”

The source added that Hugh isn’t against the idea of ​​finding love again in the future, but he currently has no plans to “pursue it.”

Insiders have revealed that the actor is distracting himself from the pain by devoting all his efforts to physically preparing for the upcoming Deadpool movie.

“When it’s time to date, he gladly pursues it, but his priorities are elsewhere and he doesn’t expect or pursue new love,” they said.

“He’s pursuing being strong for Wolverine and working on movies and thinking about the next time he’ll be on Broadway.”

The former couple has remained friendly, and the source added that Hugh plans to celebrate his ex’s next birthday on November 30.

The source said: “Although they may not be in love with each other anymore, there is still a bond and love between the two that will last forever.”

“He will still wish her a happy birthday and they will still talk over the holidays about anything related to their children.” “They’re trying to figure it all out and they’re trying to do it as civilly as possible.”

The update comes after interest in Hugh’s love life was sparked, with rumors that he had found love again after posting a photo of himself on a walk in Central Park.

But another source ruled out any chance of the actor moving on, telling DailyMail.com: “He was in the park with his best friend.”

Hugh and Deborra-Lee married in 1996 after crossing paths on the set of Correlli in 1995. Over the course of their marriage, they adopted two children: son Oscar, 23, and daughter Ava, 18.

A source previously told DailyMail.com that Hugh was “in mourning” after their split and was eager to get back to work, which was halted during the historic WGA and SAG AFTRA strikes.

“He’s in that calm period where he’s still mourning the breakup, looking to immerse himself in work to stop thinking about it, feeling flattered that a new love life could happen in the future, and also loving it.” “I love the fact that he couldn’t do absolutely anything,” they said last month.

‘The options he has are exciting and terrifying, he wants to respect Deborra’s feelings and his own, and he also wants to respect the feelings of someone he would get involved with.

“Sure, he’s interested in dating, but he also wants to give her 100 percent of his attention and not even half when that happens.”