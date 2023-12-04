Mon. Dec 4th, 2023

    Conservative MP Promises Bill to Strip Harry and Meghan of Royal Titles

    A conservative member of the United Kingdom’s parliament promised to propose a bill in short order that would strip Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle of their royal titles—what he calls the “nuclear option.”

    Writing in The Mail on Sunday, Bob Seely blamed the pair for the recent royal racism controversy, which kicked into overdrive last week when the identities of two senior members of the family who allegedly raised questions about Harry and Meghan’s then-unborn son’s skin color were outed in the Dutch translation of author Omid Scobie’s book, Endgame. British television host Piers Morgan was the first to reveal their identities to the general public as King Charles III and Princess Kate.

    “I’m not a republican and support the monarchy, but after the latest installment of the couple’s feud with the rest of the Royal Family, I believe that Parliament and the Privy Council should consider a nuclear option,” Seely wrote in a column for The Mail on Sunday.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

