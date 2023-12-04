One of Australia’s most controversial figures is completely unrecognizable during a court appearance for punching a man on a mobility scooter, while losing himself to television reporters.

<!–

Australia’s most infamous party animal, Corey Worthington, struck a defiant tone outside court, ranting and raving at the media after avoiding a conviction for punching a man on a mobility scooter.

Worthington, 32, without his iconic yellow sunglasses and sporting a new hairstyle, appeared in Geelong Magistrates Court on Monday where he escaped conviction for assault and damage offences.

Outside court, he reacted angrily when asked if he regretted his actions, saying “the assault happened, simple.”

Corey Worthington looked unrecognizable during a heated outburst with media outside the court in Geelong on Monday.

Worthington looks at the peak of his fame with bleached blonde hair and his trademark yellow sunglasses.

‘I did something wrong, but I ask you… if someone touched the mother of your child, what would you do?’, he questioned.

‘When you are in that time and that moment, what is decided at that moment; let it be.

‘I let the court decide and the court has decided. Today they gave me a non-sentence.

The court was told Worthington had successfully completed an anger management course after pleading guilty to two counts of unlawful assault and criminal damage in June.

The charges related to an incident in January, in which Worthington assaulted a man in his 50s who was driving a disabled scooter and damaged the windshield of a car.

Worthington, who is now heavily tattooed, has returned to the spotlight in recent years. He appeared on season 2 of Channel Nine’s Australian Ninja Warrior.

Worthington was heard lashing out at television reporters in videos posted to Instagram shortly after the court appearance.

The court heard he told police at the time that the man had allegedly assaulted his partner.

During the brief hearing, his attorney passed a letter to Magistrate John Bentley describing Worthington’s participation and completion of the course.

He was handed a 12-month good behavior bond without conviction by Bentley, who regretted the media interest in the case.

“It’s okay, Corey, you’ve done everything I asked of you,” he said.

“It’s kind of unfortunate that there’s a media circus here today.”

Worthington spoke only once, so to speak; “Yes, Your Honor,” when asked if he would accept a bond of good behavior.

Worthington posted a video of himself yelling at a television reporter after the court case.

“Sign this bond and stay out of trouble, that’ll be the end of it,” Mr. Bentley said.

“Have a good Christmas and stay out of trouble.”

Worthington came to national attention at the young age of 16 after throwing a big party at his parents’ house in January 2008.

The party attracted international media attention after his neighborhood was vandalized and he refused to take off his sunglasses on A Current Affair.

“At first it was just a gathering with friends and we thought we might as well have a party and then it got out of hand,” he said at the time.

“I can’t be blamed exactly for what happened because it wasn’t at home, it was on the street… I’ll apologize but I won’t take off my glasses.”

Worthington disappeared for several years after the incident, but returned to the media with a surprise appearance on Nine’s Ninja Warrior.