    Florence Pugh Becomes Latest Celeb Hit With Flying Object on Stage

    Florence Pugh has become the latest celebrity victim to be hit with an object on stage, joining the likes of Drake, Harry Styles and Cardi B.

    Social media footage taken at Brazil’s CCXP 2023 on Sunday shows Pugh standing alongside her Dune: Part Two co-stars—Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler and Zendaya, along with writer-director Denis Villeneuve—for a panel discussion talking about the sequel of the film at the Comic-Con event.

    As the gang huddle together for photos, an unidentified object hurled from the direction of the audience strikes her in the face, narrowly missing her eye. Pugh can be seen reacting, grimacing and saying something in surprise. She winces, and reaches to grab the unidentified object. Her co-stars, who also appear in complete shock, come to her aid.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

