    Trump Belatedly Freaks Out at De Niro’s ‘Disgusting’ Award Show Speech

    Donald Trump isn’t happy with Robert De Niro.

    The former president took to Truth Social to weigh in on De Niro’s talent as an actor on Sunday night—six days after the two-time Oscar winner called him out as a “charlatan” at New York City’s Gotham Awards.

    “Robert De Niro, whose acting talents have greatly diminished, with his reputation now shot, must even use a teleprompter for his foul and disgusting language, so disrespectful to our Country,” Trump seethed. “He has become unwatchable both in movies, and with the FOOLS that destroyed the Academy Awards, bringing them from one of the top shows in the Country to a Low Rated afterthought. De Niro should focus on his life, which is a mess, rather than the lives of others.”

