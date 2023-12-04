Rizzlers rejoice: The Oxford English Dictionary has announced its word of the year

How I hope to see you all before you post the most horrible photo I’ve ever seen claiming to possess the elusive ‘rizz.’

Zorica Nastasic

It’s been the year of “rizz,” “rizzing up,” and the often self-proclaimed “rizzler.”The Oxford English Dictionary even declared it 2023’s word of the year.The word is derived from “charisma,” something many lack in the extreme.

Goodbye, “goblin mode.” Hello, “rizz.”

Folks, we’ve done it again — as a collective, we’ve pushed the esteemed Oxford English Dictionary into making a slang term its word of the year.

The dictionary again opened its contest up for a vote for the second time ever.

Other competitors for word of the year were “prompt,” “situationship,” and “Swiftie.” The shortlist included “beige flag,” “de-influencing,” “heat dome,” and “parasocial.” If you don’t know what those words mean, you might want to stop reading and stick to your generation’s slang.

After over 32,000 people cast votes, the Oxford team picked “rizz” as its final selection.

The term comes from the word “charisma,” according to the dictionary’s announcement. It refers to “someone’s ability to attract another person through style, charm, or attractiveness,” per Oxford.

According to USA Today, it was first popularized by Kai Cenat, a YouTuber and live streamer, in 2021.

Though it was already floating through the interwebs, the word skyrocketed in popularity in 2023 when actor Tom Holland said he had “no rizz whatsoever” in an interview with BuzzFeed, Oxford said.

So, hooray for rizz, I suppose — but I need you all not to act a fool now that the term has been legitimized in the offline sphere.

I’ve seen lots of claims of rizz where there is absolutely none, so I’m urging you to look up the meaning of the word before you say you have it.

I’ve made a helpful acronym for those wondering if you can shout your rizz from the mountain tops.

Before you post, remember to ask yourself if you have CATS.

Charisma. You probably need to consult an outside source for this one.

Attractiveness. Again, outside source.

Tact of any kind whatsoever.

A Semblance of a personality.

And, hey, if you can make it through that, it seems like you’re good to go, you old rizzler, you.

Read the original article on Business Insider