Britain’s obesity crisis is costing UK nearly £100billion a year and will ruin Rishi Sunak’s plans to get the sick back to work, analysis suggests

Ministers urged to crack down on junk food with restrictions similar to smoking

Britain’s bulging waistline is costing almost £100bn a year and will ruin Rishi Sunak’s plan to get the sick back to work, analysis suggests.

The country’s obesity problem is making the nation “sick and impoverished”, says former government food adviser Henry Dimbleby, with two-thirds of Britons overweight.

Dimbleby is urging ministers to crack down on junk food by imposing similar restrictions to smoking, warning the figures are a “disaster” and the NHS will “suck money from other public services”.

Obesity-related illnesses are estimated to cost the NHS £19.2 billion a year, with productivity losses of around £15.1 billion.

The total cost is estimated to be £98bn, with £63bn added due to shorter and less healthy lives, according to figures seen by The Times.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQ) in the House of Commons.

That figure is expected to rise by a further £10bn over the next 15 years as the population ages and could leave future governments “crippled”.

The new figures have come to light after the Tony Blair Institute commissioned Frontier Economics to update the 2020 analysis.

Hermione Dace, of the Tony Blair Institute, said: “We need a new approach to giving people real choice, rebalancing the food system in favor of healthy, cost-effective options and discouraging speculation in junk and ultra-processed food.”

Banning junk food ads after 9 pm and buying free deals on unhealthy foods has been discussed for a long time, but has been delayed until 2025.

A Department of Health spokesperson insisted that “strong action was being taken to tackle obesity”.