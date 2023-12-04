‘The Gilded Age’ Drops a Surprise Proposal Bound for Disaster

Mon. Dec 4th, 2023

    (Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Gilded Age Season 2, Episode 6.)

    What is going on with the men of The Gilded Age? Is there something in the water in this HBO drama that’s making all the guys drop to their knees and propose to women they’ve barely dated and never even kissed, or is that just how things went down in the late 19th century? Whatever the reason for all the surprise proposals this season, one thing is for certain this week: Dashiell Montgomery’s (David Furr) surprise proposal to his not-cousin Marian Brooks (Louisa Jacobson) will not end well.

    Dashiell might be a charming widower with money and a sweet daughter, but this week, creator Julian Fellowes and his co-writer Sonja Warfield have already begun planting the red flags.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

