Gal Gadot calls for silence over reports of sexual violence during Hamas attack: “The world has failed the women of October 7”

Gal Gadot has denounced the silence over media reports of sexual violence committed by Hamas during the October 7 terrorist attack on Israel and the constant danger the hostages face as their captivity approaches almost three months.

“The world has failed the women of October 7,” the Israeli actress wrote in a passionate message. posted on his Instagram on Sunday. “We affirm that we are against rape and violence against women. We will not allow women to be victimized and then silenced. We say we believe in women, we support women, we speak for women.”

Gadot appeared to be referring to the recent questioning of the validity of Israeli media reports of sexual violence used by Hamas on October 7 in some Western countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom. Several prominent Hollywood figures, including Julianna Margulies, have also questioned the silence of women’s advocacy groups in the face of reports of horrific cases of rape, sexual torture and mutilation against women committed by Hamas.

The United Nations, in particular, has come under fierce criticism within Israel for not speaking out about acts of sexual violence against women during the attack and the ongoing safety of female hostages held by Hamas.

“There are numerous accounts of sexual violence during the abhorrent acts of terrorism perpetrated by Hamas on October 7 that must be vigorously investigated and prosecuted,” said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. wrote in X on November 30but he was harshly criticized in Israel and elsewhere for taking so long to even acknowledge Hamas’s use of sexual violence as a weapon of war.

“Within hours of the October 7 attack, the first chilling video emerged of Shani Louk being paraded naked and defiled by her proud attackers. Yet two months later, women remain hostage to these rapists and the world has failed to call this situation what it is: an urgent emergency that demands a decisive response,” Gadot wrote.

The actress then called on “women and women’s allies to act,” imploring various groups, including the UN, to do everything possible to ensure the release of the hostages so that they have to suffer continued acts of sexual violence. . “These women cannot survive another moment of this horror,” Gadot concluded.

Gadot has been outspoken since the events of October 7. She has used her social media platform to strongly advocate for the release of the hostages and has highlighted the personal stories of those still captive. On October 12, Gadot along with figures such as Jerry Seinfeld, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Pine, Mayim Bialik, Liev Schreiber, Amy Schumer and Michael Douglas were among more than 700 celebrities and entertainment executives who signed an open letter expressing their public support . of Israel and asked for the return of the hostages.

Gadot’s full message is below.

