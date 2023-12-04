Terrifying moment: A handful of sharks surround a boat with two fishermen on board off the coast of Perth.

<!–

Terrifying images have captured the moment six sharks surrounded the fishermen’s boat in a terrifying encounter.

The two fishermen were crabbing about five kilometers off the north coast of Perth, near Ocean Reef Marina, Western Australia, around midday on Sunday.

The sharks, believed to be bronze whalers, began to follow them as they chased old bait from the men’s crab pots.

The fisherman who filmed the terrifying encounter was heard saying: “One, two, three.”

The crab fishermen’s boat was surrounded by six sharks chasing old bait from their crab traps.

The sharks were seen in images just inches from the back of the boat.

The predators swam to either side surrounding the boat, before the fisherman shouted: ‘Oh! There are four!’

The sharks came into contact with each other and one swam over another, prompting the fisherman to say, “Try them.”

The video, which lasted more than a minute, also showed the sharks ducking under the boat and several hanging around near the ladder on the side of the boat.

“This is a good place to dive,” the fisherman said cheekily.

In total, the fishermen counted six sharks.

The sighting comes as a series of shark sightings occurred in Western Australia over the weekend.

This included seven sharks off Rottnest Island over the weekend, including the sighting on Sunday of a four-metre monster just 300 meters off the coast of Pinky Beach.

Three hammerhead sharks were also seen near the island’s Fairbridge Bluff Beach.

The sharks swam within inches of the boat and swam under the boat and along its sides.

A shark was spotted one meter off the coast of Dead Seal Beach on Carnac Island.

On Sunday, 2.5 million sharks cruised within 100 meters of shore near Point Peron in Rockingham.

A member of the public reported a five-metre great white shark in the regional town of Esperance, about 50 meters offshore on Sunday at Bandy Creek Boat Harbour.