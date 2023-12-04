49ers Star, Eagles Security Boss Bounced After Wild Sideline Feud

Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports via Reuters

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw and Philadelphia Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro were both escorted out of Sunday’s game after tangling on the sidelines in the third quarter.

The fracas broke out after Greenlaw slammed into Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith near Philly’s sideline, slamming him to the ground out of bounds.

Referees threw a flag against Greenlaw for unnecessary roughness, with players and staffers from both teams rushing in as the pair appeared ready to square off.

