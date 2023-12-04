Mon. Dec 4th, 2023

    ‘Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner Addresses Ex-Girlfriend’s Allegations

    Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner has addressed bombshell accusations by a woman claiming to be his ex-girlfriend who said the 72-year-old airbrushed his life story for television.

    The ex-girlfriend, identified only as Carolyn, accused Turner in The Hollywood Reporter last week of fudging the truth about his relationship history, including the fact that he hadn’t seriously dated since his wife’s sudden death in 2017. Carolyn claimed the pair were together after his wife’s passing, and even lived together for a time in Indiana.

    Also among the sordid allegations: Turner disinvited Carolyn from his high school reunion because she’d gained weight. She alleged that he pointed to her body and said, “I’m not taking you to the reunion looking like that.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

