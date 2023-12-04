Meg Ryan reminisces about THAT fake orgasm scene in When Harry Met Sally while honoring Billy Crystal at the Kennedy Center Honors

The 62-year-old actress was on hand to help honor her When Harry Met Sally co-star Billy Crystal at the 2023 Kennedy Center Honors.

More than 34 years after her iconic fake orgasm scene in When Harry Met Sally, Meg Ryan shed new light on her at the Kennedy Center Honors.

The 62-year-old actress was on hand to help honor her 75-year-old co-star at Sunday night’s ceremony, which airs on CBS on December 27.

One of the most iconic moments from the 1989 film was when Crystal’s Harry and Ryan’s Sally were having dinner at Katz’s Delicatessen in Manhattan.

When Harry claims that he knows when a woman is faking an orgasm, to prove him wrong, Sally fakes a strong orgasm right at the table, and director Rob Reiner’s mother, Estelle, famously says, “I’ll take what she’s having.” ” after the performance.

During Sunday’s ceremony, Ryan rrevealed, ‘The scene felt very natural to me and I really have to thank Billy for that. I have never been around anyone who made it easier to fake an organism.

Ryan added: “Acting with Billy was effortless. The characters just came to life. And just meeting him. I don’t know. How can you not love Billy Crystal?”

He continued: “Of course, Harry is a very broad character, harmful, callous and terrified of commitment.”

‘But if you take away all of Harry’s flaws when you get underneath, he’s pure Billy. And what he brings to all of his characters is heart,” he added.

“Harry is his heart because Billy listens to him, and as his wife Janice has known for over 50 years, falling in love with Billy is a pretty easy thing to do,” Ryan said.

When Harry Met Sally director Rob Reiner was also present and revealed that Crystal himself wrote his mother’s famous quote.

‘Billy wrote what I think is the funniest line in all of film history. I’ll take what she’s taking. Told by my mother,” Reiner said.

Whoopi Goldberg was also present at the ceremony, bringing Crystal to tears as she mentioned the late, great Robin Williams.

Others honored at the ceremony were opera and theater soprano Renée Fleming; British singer-songwriter and member of the Bee Gees, Barry Gibb; rapper, singer and actress Queen Latifah; and singer Dionne Warwick.

The Kennedy Center Honors, held at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Georgetown, is an annual award given for lifetime achievement in the arts.

Crystal is best known for films such as When Harry Met Sally…, City Slickers and Analyze This.

He has also hosted the Academy Awards nine times and has won six Emmy Awards.

Crystal received the 2007 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor from the Kennedy Center.