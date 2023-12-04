You won’t believe the incredible amount rapper Post Malone spent at Nando’s Australia to feed his entourage.

<!–

Post Malone treated his entourage to an epic pre-concert broadcast at Nando’s in Melbourne last week.

On Thursday, the 28-year-old American rapper yelled at 50 of his friends and crew members for a whopping $1,527.45 worth of food from the fast-food restaurant chain.

Daily Mail Australia obtained a copy of the receipt, which included 22 units of garlic bread ($119), 30 PERinaise Classic meals ($358.50) and 25 sets of four PERi-PERi Wings ($273.75).

Other items included 11 sets of corn on the cob and 24 large PERi-PERi chips.

The Circles hitmaker’s team collected the huge order from Nando’s in Footscray ahead of Post’s sold-out show.

Post, whose real name is Austin Post, is currently traveling the world for his If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying tour.

He kicked off his Australian leg of the tour on November 23 in Brisbane and performed a classic, but disgusting, Australian tradition on stage.

The American singer performed the shoey-drinking act called shoey at least seven times during his concert.

He told the crowd he was trying to record a record and repeatedly drank beer from his shoe between songs.

The pop star even brought some fans on stage on separate occasions to follow the Australian tradition with several different types of footwear, including a boot rack, in front of a packed crowd.

Shoey is one of Australia’s iconic traditions that also functions as a punishment for hazing or as a celebratory ritual.

It is the practice of pouring alcohol into a sweaty shoe and then drinking it.