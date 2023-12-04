John Oliver Sends Off Kissinger to Hell and Santos to Bravo

HBO

John Oliver got to lord over the demise of not one but two infamous political figures on this week’s episode of Last Week Tonight, after the death of Henry Kissinger at 100 and the expulsion of freshman Rep. George Santos (D-N.Y.) from Congress.

Of Kissinger, former United States secretary of state and national security advisor during the presidencies of Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, Oliver quipped that “Henry Kissinger died at the ripe old age of not soon enough,” adding: “If you live in America, you might view him as a controversial figure. But if you live in Chile, Argentina, Vietnam, Cambodia, East Timor, Bangladesh, or anywhere else on Earth, you know that’s maybe the most obscene understatement of all time.”

Turning his attention to Santos, Oliver wondered why it took Congress so long to kick him out.

Read more at The Daily Beast.