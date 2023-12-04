Mon. Dec 4th, 2023

    News

    John Oliver Sends Off Kissinger to Hell and Santos to Bravo

    By

    Dec 4, 2023 , , , ,
    John Oliver Sends Off Kissinger to Hell and Santos to Bravo

    HBO

    John Oliver got to lord over the demise of not one but two infamous political figures on this week’s episode of Last Week Tonight, after the death of Henry Kissinger at 100 and the expulsion of freshman Rep. George Santos (D-N.Y.) from Congress.

    Of Kissinger, former United States secretary of state and national security advisor during the presidencies of Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, Oliver quipped that “Henry Kissinger died at the ripe old age of not soon enough,” adding: “If you live in America, you might view him as a controversial figure. But if you live in Chile, Argentina, Vietnam, Cambodia, East Timor, Bangladesh, or anywhere else on Earth, you know that’s maybe the most obscene understatement of all time.”

    Turning his attention to Santos, Oliver wondered why it took Congress so long to kick him out.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Do you believe that retirement is your “reserve” for the future? Anthony Albanese’s government has a brutal message for you as it pushes for a new rule

    Dec 4, 2023
    News

    Oprah looks slimmer than ever in a skintight purple dress at the Academy Museum’s 3rd Annual Gala…after insisting she hasn’t used Ozempic because she considers weight-loss drugs the ‘easy way out’

    Dec 4, 2023
    News

    Arms companies earn less despite booming weapons demand

    Dec 4, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Do you believe that retirement is your “reserve” for the future? Anthony Albanese’s government has a brutal message for you as it pushes for a new rule

    Dec 4, 2023
    News

    Oprah looks slimmer than ever in a skintight purple dress at the Academy Museum’s 3rd Annual Gala…after insisting she hasn’t used Ozempic because she considers weight-loss drugs the ‘easy way out’

    Dec 4, 2023
    News

    John Oliver Sends Off Kissinger to Hell and Santos to Bravo

    Dec 4, 2023
    News

    Arms companies earn less despite booming weapons demand

    Dec 4, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy