Oprah looks slimmer than ever in a skintight purple dress at the Academy Museum’s 3rd Annual Gala…after insisting she hasn’t used Ozempic because she considers weight-loss drugs the ‘easy way out’

Oprah Winfrey looked incredible while attending the third annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy of Motion Picture Museum in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Winfrey, 69, wore a bright purple long-sleeved dress by Dolce & Gabbana to the event in Southern California. The television icon completed her glamorous ensemble with jewelry from Hamilton Jewelers.

The media mogul wore her lustrous locks tied back and glasses in the cold night.

The stalwart television personality took to Instagram with a photo of herself as she prepared to head to the event.

“It’s a purple night,” the Kosciusko, Mississippi-born star captioned the photo. ‘To the @academymuseum gala with my family @thecolorpurple’.

The media icon, who will celebrate her 70th birthday next month, was nominated for Best Supporting Actress as Sofia at the 1986 Academy Awards for her work in the film The Color Purple.

Winfrey showed off a slim figure two months after she commented on the weight loss drug Ozempic and why she wouldn’t use it.

Oprah showed off a slim figure two months after commenting on the weight loss drug Ozempic and why she wouldn’t use it. She spoke about her body image history and how it relates to her in September at a panel in New York City for her Oprah Daily series The Life You Want.

On the panel, Oprah was joined by several experts in the field of weight loss, including Weight Watchers CEO Sima Sistani, psychologist Rachel Goldman, and obesity specialists Fatima Cody Stanford and Melanie Jay.

“I don’t know if there’s another public person whose struggle with weight has been as exploited as mine,” Oprah said on the panel, which included a conversation about how the media should examine issues surrounding weight and obesity.

“One of the things I was so embarrassed about, and even when I started hearing about weight loss medications, at the same time I was having knee surgery and I felt, ‘I have to do this on my own.’” because if I take the medication, that’s the easiest way out,” he said.

He continued: “There is a part of me that feels, as I think a lot of people feel with bariatric surgery, that I have to do it the hard way, I have to keep climbing mountains, I have to keep suffering and I have to do it because otherwise Otherwise, I somehow deceived myself.’

Oprah added that she was “tired of” the notion “of being a person who has been shamed for so many years” when it came to her body image.

The media icon smiled as she walked the red carpet at the luxury event.

The Academy Museum Gala brought together the biggest and brightest stars to honor four showbiz talents.

This year Meryl Streep, Michael B. Jordan, Oprah Winfrey and Sofia Coppola are among those recognized.

Streep, 74, received the Icon Award that celebrates her entire career, which includes a whopping three Oscars.

The Pillar Award recipient was Oprah, 69, who was recognized for her efforts to support the Academy Museum.

Coppola, 52, was honored for promoting the art of cinema and the daughter of Francis Ford Coppola received the Visionary Award.

Winfrey and Meryl Streep were two of the honorees at the Academy Museum Gala as they posed together on the pink carpet.

Finally, Jordan, 36, who made his directorial debut with Creed III earlier this year, received the Vanguard Award, which is given to an emerging artist.

Ahead of the event, Academy Museum Director and President Jacqueline Stewart released a statement saying, “We are excited to come together again for our third annual Academy Museum Gala to celebrate the power, global impact, and importance indelible of cinema.

“I am truly honored to recognize four artists, Meryl Streep, Michael B. Jordan, Oprah Winfrey and Sofia Coppola, whose creativity and passion have inspired and shaped our culture in such powerful ways.”

Meanwhile, the red carpet was star-studded, featuring the likes of Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Salma Hayek, Eva Longoria, Billie Eilish, Chrissy Teigen and Demi Moore.

The gala was originally scheduled for October, but was postponed following the Hamas attack on Israel.