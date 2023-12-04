Kendall Jenner shares a fun series of snaps while sipping a glass of red wine while flipping her hair

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Kendall Jenner liked wine and was feeling good on Friday night.

The 818 Tequila founder, 28, posted a series of photos of herself at a restaurant with a glass of red wine to her 294 million Instagram followers.

She was wearing a long-sleeved brown dress with a plunging neckline and her hair was down and parted in the middle.

The model, who was named to Forbes’ 30 under 30 list, had a big smile on her face as she held her glass of wine. As she proceeded to strike a series of poses, it was clear that she was having a good time.

Kendall’s table was situated in front of a wall of bottles and she captioned the post: “me and my wine again.”

In one of the snapshots, she laughs a lot with her nose wrinkled and looks as radiant and beautiful as on the catwalk.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has a lot to celebrate. She was recently included in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list and appeared on the cover of the magazine.

Kendall is being celebrated for her success as a businesswoman, as 818 Tequila has been a hit since it launched two years ago without her name or star power.

“I wanted the liquid and the brand to stand out on its own and for people to love it without me having to be a part of it because I just wanted it to be that good,” the reality TV star said.

And she didn’t wake up and decide to go into the spirits business.

“I consider myself a very intentional person,” he said, noting that he didn’t rush into 818 blindly.

“I don’t want to do anything that doesn’t align with my vibes or my morals or my feelings and things that really make me feel good and make me feel excited when I wake up in the morning,” she added.

“And I had to work to get to that place, it wasn’t always that easy.”

He also talked about what it’s like to have his mother Kris Jenner, 68, as his manager.

“Obviously, my mom is my mom, but she’s also my manager,” he said.

“We have moments where we talk on the phone and talk business, maybe having a heated conversation about something,” he continued.

And then all of a sudden she says, “Okay, I love you, how are you feeling today?” and I said, “Oh my God, yes, you’re my mom too!”‘