Mon. Dec 4th, 2023

    Magnitude 5.1 quake hits Sea South of Istanbul

    Dec 4, 2023 , , ,

    NNA -nbsp;A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck just south of Istanbul on Monday, rattling parts of Turkey#39;s largest city but causing no immediate injuries or damage.

    The earthquake#39;s epicentre was in the Marmara Sea#39;s Gemlik Bay, which lies about 60 kilometres (35 miles) south of Istanbul, near the city of Bursa, according to the AFAD emergencies service.

    AFP reporters felt walls shake on both the Asian and European sides of Istanbul, withnbsp;television images showing people walking out on the street for safety.

    Turkey#39;s most populated city is situated near the North Anatolian Fault, one of the most active in the world. — AFP

