Usman Khawaja claims David Warner is an ‘Australian hero’ as first batsman hits back at Mitchell Johnson after former fast bowler criticizes plans for veteran’s swan song

Usman Khawaja has called David Warner an "Australian hero"

Warner's legacy has been called into question

Mitchell Johnson has criticized Warner's planned swan song

Usman Khawaja has responded to Mitchell Johnson’s criticism of his Test team-mate David Warner, declaring his opening partner “a hero” who has paid his dues over the Sandpaper-gate scandal.

Former fast bowler Johnson said his former teammate Warner did not deserve a dismissal in the third Test of the summer series against Pakistan.

Johnson said Warner had not taken full responsibility for his role in the Sandpaper-gate affair in South Africa in 2018, which earned him a 12-month ban.

He wondered “why a player at the center of one of the biggest scandals in Australian cricket history deserves a hero’s send-off”.

Khawaja said he “totally disagreed” with Johnson’s column in the Western Australian newspaper, adding that Warner and former captain Steve Smith, who was also banned for a year, had paid for their mistakes.

Usman Khawaja has called David Warner a ‘hero’ amid ongoing talks about his legacy

Mitchell Johnson launched a withering attack on Warner over the weekend

“In my opinion, Davey Warner and Steve Smith are heroes,” Khawaja said.

‘They missed a year of cricket in dark times in Australian cricket, but they have paid their dues.

‘Nobody is perfect. Mitchell Johnson is not perfect. I am not perfect. Steve Smith is not perfect. David Warner is not perfect.

‘What they have done for the game and to grow the game far exceeds anything else they have done.

“So for (Johnson) to imply that Dave Warner or anyone else involved in Sandpaper-(gate) is not a hero I totally disagree with because I think they’ve paid their dues.”

Khawaja said he also disagreed with Johnson’s comments that chairman of selectors George Bailey was too close to Warner and the other players.

He said Bailey had brought a “breath of fresh air” to the role.

Under Bailey’s stewardship, Australia won the 2021-22 Ashes and retained them in 2023, and emerged victorious in the 2021 T20 World Cup, this year’s World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup.

”I’m not sure you can argue with that. (The criticism) is harsh,’ Khawaja said.

Khawaja also praised the influence of coach Andrew McDonald, although he responded to McDonald’s recent comments on SEN Radio that Marnus Labuschagne was an option to replace Warner as opener in the Test team.

Have you asked Marnus this? I think he would tell you very clearly, ‘Hell no,’” Khawaja said.

Khawaja insisted Warner has “paid its dues” following the 2018 sandpaper scandal.

‘Marnus has aperture-itis. I’m pretty sure Davey Warner hurt his arm and sent Alex Carey to start. I think it’s a long shot.

Khawaja said he had no preference on who would get the gig, but noted that it should be a regular opening act.

Cameron Bancroft, Matt Renshaw and Marcus Harris are all in contention.

‘The opening is not easy. “I can tell you that because I have batted at numbers 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 for Australia and the opening is by far the most difficult,” Khawaja said.

‘It’s very difficult to bring a place there that hasn’t opened.

“I’m sure if you put Marnus up there he would do very well, but would he do as well as at number 3?

“I’m not sure and I wouldn’t want to take the risk.”