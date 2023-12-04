Mon. Dec 4th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Tammam Salam discusses developments with KSA Ambassador

    By

    Dec 4, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – Former Prime Minister, Tammam Salam, on Monday welcomed at his Mousaitbeh residence, Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Al-Bukhari.

    The visit was an occasion during which the pair discussed the distinguished bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and the overall current developments thatnbsp;Lebanon is witnessing politically and economically, especially the presidential file, as well as the developments in the occupied territories and the attacks on the Gaza Strip, in addition to a number of issues of common interest.

