Tammam Salam discusses developments with KSA Ambassador

NNA – Former Prime Minister, Tammam Salam, on Monday welcomed at his Mousaitbeh residence, Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Al-Bukhari.

The visit was an occasion during which the pair discussed the distinguished bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and the overall current developments thatnbsp;Lebanon is witnessing politically and economically, especially the presidential file, as well as the developments in the occupied territories and the attacks on the Gaza Strip, in addition to a number of issues of common interest.

