At least 11 hikers dead after volcano erupts in Indonesia

NNA -nbsp;At least 11 hikers were found dead and three others were rescued by search teams that worked through the night to findnbsp;people missing after the eruption of a volcanonbsp;in western Indonesia, officials said Monday.

Mount Marapi on the island of Sumatra, with a peak of 2,891 (9,484 feet) meters erupted on Sunday, spewing an ash tower 3,000 meters into the sky that rained volcanic debris onto nearby villages.

Officials from local and national agencies revised up the number of hikers on the mountain over the weekend to 75, but search teams found the 11 dead near the crater on Monday morning.

ldquo;There are 26 people who have not been evacuated, we have found 14 of them, three were found alive and 11 were found dead,rdquo; said Abdul Malik, head of Padang Search and Rescue Agency, speaking a day after the eruption.

Twelve were still missing and 49 had descended the mountain, some who were taken to hospital, he said.

The three survivors were found near the crater and ldquo;their condition was weak, and some had burns,rdquo; said the official.

Rescue workers were taking turns carrying the dead down the mountain due to the arduous terrain.

A clip shared with AFP by rescue teams at the scene showed an ambulance blaring its sirens, rushing an evacuated climber from the scene with burns.

In another clip, a rescue worker with a flashlight strapped to his head piggybacks a hiker who moans in pain and says ldquo;God is greatrdquo; as she is led to safety in the darkness of night.

The eruption was ongoing, which was preventing air evacuations by helicopter, Malik said.

ldquo;Visually, until this morning, smokes are still billowing from the top. Visually, everything still looks grey,rdquo; he said. –AFP

