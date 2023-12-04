Mon. Dec 4th, 2023

    News

    Ex-New York AG Lawyer Claims ‘Misconduct’ by Top Prosecutor

    By

    Dec 4, 2023 , , , ,
    Ex-New York AG Lawyer Claims ‘Misconduct’ by Top Prosecutor

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/NYC SNP

    For two years now, a senior lawyer at the New York Attorney General’s Office has been trying to get top bosses to listen to his claims that the agency’s chief prosecutor has potential conflicts of interest and hid unsavory professional relationships.

    But instead of landing that chief prosecutor in hot water, it was the senior lawyer who made the complaint, John Oleske, who found himself out of a job.

    Now, as the New York Attorney General’s office tries to dismiss Oleske’s objections as a personal grudge between one employee and another, the office is reckoning with the fact that while some of Oleske’s claims are unproven, some are verifiable. And the New York AG dismissed Oleske after he raised concerns about the chief prosecutor, a longtime bureaucrat in New York politics: José Maldonado.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Family-of-five is shot dead in their home in horrific murder-suicide: Cops were called after a relative received a text from someone inside the house saying they had ‘harmed others’

    Dec 4, 2023
    News

    Global ad market to slow in 2024, US political spending to rise: forecast

    Dec 4, 2023
    News

    A millennial who regrets rushing to be a manager in her 20s explains what she wishes she knew then and why it’s fine to never want to be a boss at all

    Dec 4, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Family-of-five is shot dead in their home in horrific murder-suicide: Cops were called after a relative received a text from someone inside the house saying they had ‘harmed others’

    Dec 4, 2023
    News

    Global ad market to slow in 2024, US political spending to rise: forecast

    Dec 4, 2023
    News

    A millennial who regrets rushing to be a manager in her 20s explains what she wishes she knew then and why it’s fine to never want to be a boss at all

    Dec 4, 2023
    News

    The White House unveils new rules to try and keep China out of the US EV market

    Dec 4, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy