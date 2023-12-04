Ex-New York AG Lawyer Claims ‘Misconduct’ by Top Prosecutor

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/NYC SNP

For two years now, a senior lawyer at the New York Attorney General’s Office has been trying to get top bosses to listen to his claims that the agency’s chief prosecutor has potential conflicts of interest and hid unsavory professional relationships.

But instead of landing that chief prosecutor in hot water, it was the senior lawyer who made the complaint, John Oleske, who found himself out of a job.

Now, as the New York Attorney General’s office tries to dismiss Oleske’s objections as a personal grudge between one employee and another, the office is reckoning with the fact that while some of Oleske’s claims are unproven, some are verifiable. And the New York AG dismissed Oleske after he raised concerns about the chief prosecutor, a longtime bureaucrat in New York politics: José Maldonado.

