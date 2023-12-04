The Squad Is Facing an ‘Existential Threat’ in 2024

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

Five years after a powerful House Democratic leader was toppled by an unknown Democratic socialist named Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the organized effort to elect more progressives has yielded the most left-wing crew of lawmakers ever to serve in Congress.

But today, the left isn’t looking at the 2024 election as another opportunity to grow their power; they’re looking at it as a potential electoral bloodbath.

One of the most powerful forces in U.S. politics—the American-Israel Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC—is expected to unleash a historic deluge of money in 2024 to defeat left-wing incumbents in primaries. These members were some of the most vehement critics of Israel both before and during its war on Gaza, and AIPAC isn’t going to let them forget it.

Read more at The Daily Beast.