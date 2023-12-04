WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is failing as a war leader and will soon be on the verge of leaving office, kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has suggested.

Klitschko, former prominent boxer and brother of heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko, admitted in an interview with a Swiss media ‘20 minutes‘ that Ukraine’s counteroffensive had stalled and that Zelensky is now ‘paying for his mistakes.’

He said he is not surprised that Zelensky’s popularity has fallen compared to that of the military, judging that “people see who is effective and who is not.” And there were a lot of expectations… People wonder why we weren’t better prepared for this war.’

‘The President has an important role today and we must support him until the end of the war. But at the end of this war, every politician will pay for his successes or failures,” he said, ignoring suggestions that he would consider running for office.

‘It would be stupid to think about that today. Today the only question is whether Ukraine still exists,” he told the outlet.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (CL) and Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi (CR) visited the command post of the Ukrainian army in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, on November 30.

Rescue work at the site of a residential building severely damaged by a Russian missile attack in the city of Novohrodivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on November 30.

Ukrainian soldiers fire at targets as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues in the direction of Avdiivka of Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on December 1, 2023.

Vitaly Klitchko attends the World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight title fight between Russia’s Oleg Maskaev and Uganda’s Peter Okhello in Moscow on December 10, 2006.

Zelensky’s popularity among Ukrainians remains significantly higher than in 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine. More than 50 percent still strongly approve of their president’s actions, according to vote by Statista.

The Ukrainians are also clearer about their position; When Zelensky became president in 2019, almost half said it was difficult to answer or had no answer. Today, two percent give the same answer.

But support has become somewhat more divided over the past 18 months, with the number of people strongly approving falling from 74 percent in early 2022 to 59 percent in June and settling at around 58 percent in February this year. .

Most of them now “somewhat approve” of Zelensky’s actions, with only three percent strongly opposing his policy.

Zelensky has been open to admitting that the major counteroffensive planned this spring had not met its objectives.

On Friday, December 1, he stated that the plan had not achieved “the desired results.”

Speaking in kyiv, Zelensky admitted that Ukraine “wanted faster results.” When asked if he felt pressure to engage in peace talks, he said: “I don’t feel it yet.”

But he added: “Some voices are always heard.” Zelensky previously warned that the conflict in Gaza risked diverting attention from Ukraine’s dire need for international support.

Zelensky has expressed regret that Western partners have not promised material support to Ukraine, and urged that a Putin victory would set a dangerous precedent.

Indeed, Britain has not extended its promised £2.3bn aid package to Ukraine, which is due to expire in March 2024.

Meanwhile, Putin has militarized the Russian economy and pushed for a sevenfold increase in tank production.

Military observers warn the West against complacency.

Philip Ingram MBE, retired British Army colonel and military intelligence specialist, told MailOnline: “If support disappears before Ukraine has managed to defeat the Russians, then billions of dollars of aid that has been given to it has been wasted. given to Ukraine until now.

‘Any Western government, including the United States, that decides to waste all that money and not give more will be committing political suicide. The problem that exists is what will happen if a maverick becomes head of government in a particular country, and we have the potential for Donald Trump to return. That’s a worrying thing.

“Donald Trump is almost certainly in a position where he is being unduly influenced by Vladimir Putin and Russia. And I would suggest that, from an intelligence perspective, there is a strong possibility that Vladimir Putin has reached some degree of compromise. “That means Trump’s position is compromised.”

Meanwhile, he says, “Zelensky is nowhere near negotiating” peace terms with Putin, and is still cutting off Russia’s control in the east and south.

“From a tactical perspective, the terrain is getting very, very muddy. That makes it virtually impossible for armored maneuver operations to continue… And it will remain that way until late spring, early summer of next year, other than potentially when the ground freezes.

‘(This) will probably favor the Ukrainians because the Ukrainians with their Western equipment are much better suited to operating within very cold temperatures and dealing with the Russians. But for the Russians, in a defensive position, it is much easier to defend than to attack and in these types of conditions.

A Ukrainian soldier in trenches recaptured from the Russian army on the Vuhledar front line as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on December 1.

A local resident walks in front of damaged residential buildings, amid Russia’s attack outside Ukraine, in the town of Avdiivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine, October 17, 2023.

An injured woman is seen as an airstrike damages an apartment complex on the outskirts of Kharkiv.

‘However, morale among Russian troops is low and is likely to drop further due to a lack of equipment, cold weather gear, food and real leadership. And Ukrainian morale remains strong despite the real pressures Ukrainians face.

“It’s a real battle of attrition and it’s on the front lines right now and will continue to be until we see the next type of late spring, early summer offense begin.” This is where the battle at the operational level is critical.”