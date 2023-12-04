David Warner’s agent labels Mitchell Johnson “sad” after withering attack on first batter as he insists the veteran does NOT want a Sydney swan song.

David Warner’s manager has defended him

Warner’s place on the team is questioned

James Erskine says there are no better candidates

David Warner’s manager has defended his client amid heavy criticism from Mitchell Johnson over the opener’s inclusion in Australia’s Test squad.

Warner’s place at the top of the rankings has been called into question after a series of torrid performances for his country. The 37-year-old has his sights set on a farewell party at the SCG, but Johnson claims he doesn’t deserve it given his role in the 2018 sandpaper scandal.

He also questioned the integrity and professionalism of coach George Bailey, claiming that he is too close to the playing group.

Throughout 2023, Warner averaged 22.81 in Tests, ranking him ninth among Australian batsmen.

James Erskine, Warner’s agent, called Johnson’s tirade “a little sad” and defended the form of the first match.

James Erskine has backed his client David Warner amid strong criticism of his selection

‘Mitchell Johnson was a good player… and he has the right to his opinion. But in the end what surprises me is all these former cricketers who basically have a chance with the current group,” he said on SEN’s Sportsday.

“You would never have that happen in golf, where Arnold Palmer criticized Nick Faldo, or Chrissie Evert had a chance with someone who was playing (tennis) at the time.”

‘I think it’s a bit sad in a way. I’m sure they have an opinion but I think it’s to get a headline.

‘My black lab could find out who the contenders are to basically take the job. Cameron Bancroft, there’s Matt Renshaw, there’s Marcus Harris. Together they have averages of around 20… David Warner has played 109 Test matches and has a (career) average of 44.4, scoring over 8500 runs.

‘If anyone listening thought David Warner wanted to play Test cricket for Australia if they didn’t think he was ready for it, they were wrong. He’s been a fighter all his life, he’s a guy from the wrong side of the tracks, he’s a guy who has made a living and been very successful at it.

“But he doesn’t want a swan song, he thinks he’s the best guy for the job.” I think the figures prove it.

Erskine says Warner remains the right man for the job at the top of Australia’s order

“If he goes and gets two ducks in the first two Tests, he’ll be dropped, but, you know, he won’t.”

He added: “If there was someone sitting on the sidelines who automatically came in, bring them in.”

‘David said, ‘Be my guest, I’ll give you hitting tips,’ but the fact is there aren’t any.

“I’m guessing, but I won’t be far off, I think between Marcus Harris, Renshaw and Bancroft, they probably have a total of 1,500 runs between them.”