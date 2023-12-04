In West Bank city of Hebron, violence soars between Israeli settlers and Palestinians

Hebron is the richest and most populated city in the West Bank. Tensions between Israeli settlers and Palestinian locals have been on the rise there since the October 7 Hamas attacks and Israel’s retaliatory air strikes on Gaza. Israeli soldiers multiply patrols in the Old City of Hebron to protect some 800 Israeli settlers who occupy houses around the Cave of the Patriarchs, a sacred shrine to both Jews and Muslims. Our reporters James Andre and Julie Dungelhoeff went to meet members of both communities.

