Enemy shelling targets southern border town of Odaisseh, shells fall on Serda’s Al-Hamames Hill, outskirts of Labouneh

NNA – National News Agencyrsquo;s correspondent in Marjayoun reported that enemy shelling is currently targeting the southern border town of Al-Odaisseh.

National News Agency correspondent in Marjayoun reported that two shells landed on the Hamames Hill in Sarda.

An enemy artillery shell also fell on the outskirts of Labouneh, NNA correspondent in Tyre reported.nbsp;

The area between the southern towns of Kfar Kila and Odaisseh is currently subjected to hostile bombardementnbsp;with phosphorous shells.nbsp;

nbsp;

——————- L.Ynbsp;