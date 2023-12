NNA – The Islamic Resistance issued the following statement: ldquo;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and in support of their valiant and honorable resistance, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance targeted, at 1.00 a.m. on Monday 4-12-2023, a gathering of Israeli occupation soldiers in the Herj Shtoula and the Al-Raheb site with appropriate weapons, and achieved direct hits.quot;

