NNA – Tyre- Israeli reconnaissance warplanes are currently flying over South Lebanonrsquo;s western and central sectors, at low altitude, especially over Naqoura, Alma Al-Shaab, Marwahin, and Al-Dhahira, far-reaching the airspace of Aita Al-Shaab, Rmeish, and Yaroun on the southern border.

