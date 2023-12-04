Tourist Dead After Taking on the World’s Highest Bungee Jump

Peter Parks/AFP via Getty Images

A Japanese tourist died on Sunday after completing the world’s highest commercial bungee jump in Macau, local media reported.

The unnamed 56-year-old man began experiencing shortness of breath following the 764-foot jump at around 4:30 p.m. off the Macau Tower, Hong Kong news outlet HK01 reported. He then stopped breathing completely and was rushed to the Conde S. Januário Hospital for treatment, but doctors were unable to save him.

The man did not suffer any superficial injuries to his body during the jump, according to reports. Skypark by AJ Hackett, which runs the bungee jump and other activities at the Macau Tower, charges around $360 for individual jumps.

Read more at The Daily Beast.