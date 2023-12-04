Mon. Dec 4th, 2023

    News

    Tourist Dead After Taking on the World’s Highest Bungee Jump

    By

    Dec 4, 2023 , , , , ,
    Tourist Dead After Taking on the World’s Highest Bungee Jump

    Peter Parks/AFP via Getty Images

    A Japanese tourist died on Sunday after completing the world’s highest commercial bungee jump in Macau, local media reported.

    The unnamed 56-year-old man began experiencing shortness of breath following the 764-foot jump at around 4:30 p.m. off the Macau Tower, Hong Kong news outlet HK01 reported. He then stopped breathing completely and was rushed to the Conde S. Januário Hospital for treatment, but doctors were unable to save him.

    The man did not suffer any superficial injuries to his body during the jump, according to reports. Skypark by AJ Hackett, which runs the bungee jump and other activities at the Macau Tower, charges around $360 for individual jumps.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Family-of-five is shot dead in their home in horrific murder-suicide: Cops were called after a relative received a text from someone inside the house saying they had ‘harmed others’

    Dec 4, 2023
    News

    Global ad market to slow in 2024, US political spending to rise: forecast

    Dec 4, 2023
    News

    A millennial who regrets rushing to be a manager in her 20s explains what she wishes she knew then and why it’s fine to never want to be a boss at all

    Dec 4, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Family-of-five is shot dead in their home in horrific murder-suicide: Cops were called after a relative received a text from someone inside the house saying they had ‘harmed others’

    Dec 4, 2023
    News

    Global ad market to slow in 2024, US political spending to rise: forecast

    Dec 4, 2023
    News

    A millennial who regrets rushing to be a manager in her 20s explains what she wishes she knew then and why it’s fine to never want to be a boss at all

    Dec 4, 2023
    News

    The White House unveils new rules to try and keep China out of the US EV market

    Dec 4, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy