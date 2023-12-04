Mon. Dec 4th, 2023

    Palestinian Health Ministry says 256 Palestinians killed in West Bank since October 7

    NNA -nbsp;The number of Palestinians killed in the West Bank due to the actions of Israeli law enforcement agencies since October 7 has risen to 256, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

    According to the ministry, two people were killed by shelling during a detention operation in the city of Qalqilya. quot;The number of those killed in the West Bank since the beginning of the year has risen to 464, including 256 people killed since October 7,quot; the ministry said on Facebook. — TASS news agency

