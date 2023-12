NNA – Tyre- National News Agencyrsquo;s correspondent reported that Israeli enemy warplanes carried out two raids targeting the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab.

NNA correspondent in Hasbaya reported that the enemy warplanes launched a raid on the Salamiya farm in the outskirts of Kfar Shuba.

Enemy warplanes also raided the outskirts of the southern towns of Ramiya and Al-Qawzah.

